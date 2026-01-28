Only 15 Days Left For IIT JAM 2026: Last-Minute Strategy To Boost Your Score

With just 15 days left for Indian Institute of Technology Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM) 2026, this is the most crucial time to improve your preparation. You may feel anxious but these final days can improve your score if used wisely. Here's a simple, practical and stress-free last-minute strategy.

1. Focus on High-Weightage Topics

Go through the syllabus and identify topics that are frequently asked in previous years. Strengthening these areas important at the last moment.

2. Revise, Don't Start New Chapters

This is not the time to open fresh topics. Revise formulas, concepts and short notes you've already studied. Repeated revision improves recall during the exam.

3. Practice Previous Year Question Papers

Solve at least 8 to 10 years of IIT JAM question papers. This helps you understand the exam pattern, difficulty level and common mistakes.

4. Take Mock Tests Seriously

Attempt four to six full-length mock tests in these 15 days. After each test, analyse your mistakes carefully. Focus more on understanding errors than just checking scores.

5. Strengthen Numerical Accuracy

IIT JAM demands accuracy. Practice numerical problems daily, especially from weak areas. Avoid guesswork and focus on clarity of concepts.

6. Improve Time Management

While practicing, learn when to skip tough questions. A smart selection of questions can significantly boost your final score.

7. Keep Short Notes Handy

Maintain quick-revision notes for formulas, reactions, theorems, or definitions. Revise them daily, especially in the last 3-4 days.

These final 15 days are about smart revision, practice, and confidence.