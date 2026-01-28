JEE Main 2026 LIVE Updates: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 January session is commencing again today, January 28. The JEE Main examination is being conducted after the last exam was held on January 24.The NTA had earlier conducted the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 from January 21 to 24 at multiple examination centres.

The JEE Main examinations are being held on January 28 and 29, covering multiple papers. These include Paper 1 for BE/BTech, along with Paper 2A for B.Arch and Paper 2B for B.Planning. The exams are scheduled to take place in two shifts on each day.

The JEE Main 2026 examination for B.Tech and BE scheduled on January 28 will be held in two shifts, the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Here are the section-wise important topics for the JEE Main January 28 exam. In Mathematics, important topics include Complex Numbers, Statistics, Progressions, 3D Geometry, Vectors, Permutation and Combination, Probability, Quadratic Equations, Sets and Relations, and Functions, Continuity and Differentiability. In Physics, key topics cover Modern Physics, Heat and Thermodynamics, Rotational Motion, Laws of Motion, Magnetism, Optics, Electromagnetic Induction, and Electromagnetic Waves. In Chemistry, students should focus on Chemical Bonding, Molecular Concept, General Organic Chemistry (Alcohols), Chemical and Ionic Equilibrium, Electrochemistry, Redox Reactions, and P-Block Elements.

The Session 1 exams for BE/BTech were scheduled for January 21, 22, 23, 24, and 28, while the BArch/BPlanning exam will be conducted on January 29, 2026. The exam is being held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across two sessions: the first session in January and the second in April.

