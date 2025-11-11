IIT Bombay JAM 2026: Correction Window Date Extended, Details Here

IIM Bombay JAM 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has extended the correction window date for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2026. Candidates can make changes in category, name, date of birth (DoB), city and paper till November 13, 2025 on the official websit of JOAPS - joaps.iit.ac.in. The correction window was earlier set to close on November 10, 2025.

Those who registered and have paid the fees for JAM 2026 are allowed to make changes in their form. The admit cards will be released on January 5, 2026.

IIT Bombay JAM 2026: How To Make Changes In Form?

Visit the official website jam2026.iitb.ac.in

To apply for IIT JAM 2026, aspirants should click the link on the homepage.

Enter your password and registration ID to log in.

Make the necessary changes as required and upload the documents (if required).

What is IIT JAM?

The IIT JAM is held annually to facilitate admissions into various programs such as MSc, MSc-Tech, MSc-MTech Dual Degree, MS (Research), Joint MSc-PhD, and MSc-PhD Dual Degree at IITs. For the 2026-27 academic year, applicants can vie for more than 3,000 seats across 89 programs offered at the 21 IITs, which include IIT Bombay, Delhi, Kanpur, Madras, Kharagpur, and Roorkee.

In addition to IITs, IISc Bangalore, NITs, IISERs, DIAT, IIPE, JNCASR, and several other top institutions will use JAM 2026 scores for admission to more than 2,300 seats.

With over 3,000 seats across 21 IITs and several other reputed institutes, IIT JAM remains one of the most sought-after exams for science graduates.