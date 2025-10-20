IIT JAM 2026 Registration Window Closes Today, Apply Directly Here

IIT JAM 2026 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay will end the registration process for the Joint Admission Test for Master's (IIT JAM) 2026 today, October 20, 2025. Candidates interested in applying can do so via the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) at joaps.iitb.ac.in. This national-level entrance examination, which serves as a pathway to postgraduate programs in leading institutes, is scheduled for February 15, 2026.

IIT JAM 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Last date to apply: October 20, 2025

Admit card release: January 5, 2026

Exam date: February 15, 2026

Result announcement: March 20, 2026

How to Register for IIT JAM 2026?

Visit the official website- joaps.iitb.ac.in/login.

Click on "Register Here" and enter your personal details like name, email id and phone number.

Select test papers, and choose exam cities and upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and category certificates (if required).

Pay the application fee online.

Download and save the application form for future reference.

What is IIT JAM?

The IIT JAM is held annually to facilitate admissions into various programs such as MSc, MSc-Tech, MSc-MTech Dual Degree, MS (Research), Joint MSc-PhD, and MSc-PhD Dual Degree at IITs. For the 2026-27 academic year, applicants can vie for more than 3,000 seats across 89 programs offered at the 21 IITs, which include IIT Bombay, Delhi, Kanpur, Madras, Kharagpur, and Roorkee.

In addition to IITs, IISc Bangalore, NITs, IISERs, DIAT, IIPE, JNCASR, and several other top institutions will use JAM 2026 scores for admission to more than 2,300 seats.

With over 3,000 seats across 21 IITs and several other reputed institutes, IIT JAM remains one of the most sought-after exams for science graduates.