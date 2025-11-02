JAM 2026 Application: IIT Bombay Opens Correction Window For Forms

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has opened a correction window for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2026. Candidates can visit the official website of JOAPS (joaps.iit.ac.in) to make changes after filling in their login credentials.

The deadline for the correction window is open till November 10, 2025 and candidates will be able to change their category, name, date of birth (DoB), city and paper, said IIT Bombay in an official notification, adding that the "Add Paper" option is also open now.

This is the last chance given by IIT Bombay to rectify any errors that occurred while filling out the application form. The option to make changes will appear after logging into the JOAPS portal. Candidates are advised to check their details to avoid any last-minute rush. According to IIT, candidates who successfully completed the IIT JAM 2026 registration and paid the exam fee will be allowed to make changes.

How to Make Online Modifications for the IIT JAM Exam 2026

1. Interested candidates should visit jam2026.iitb.ac.in, the official website.

2. To apply for IIT JAM 2026, aspirants should click the link on the homepage.

3. Enter your password and registration ID to log in.

4. Modify your online application form as needed.

5. Upload the necessary files and, if necessary, pay the application fee.

6. Verify the information again and submit the form.

7. Download and print the confirmation paper for your records.

The JAM 2026 admit card will be available for download in the first week of January 2026.

According to IIT Bombay's official website, IIT Bombay is the Organising Institute for JAM 2026. JAM 2026 is being conducted by IIT Bombay, IISc Bengaluru, and six IITs comprising IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras and IIT Roorkee. Candidates who qualify for JAM can seek admission to 3,000 seats in various postgraduate programmes at IITs.

Offered Programs:

Eighty-nine postgraduate programmes are offered across 22 IITs for the academic year 2026-27.