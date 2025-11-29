IIT Bombay Launches Online Leadership With AI Course For Mid To Senior Professionals

IIT Bombay has launched a four-month online course Leadership with AI in collaboration with Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management (SJMSOM) and Great Learning as the edtech partner. The course has been designed by IIT Bombay faculty and is scheduled to start in January 2026.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of IIT Bombay to register for the course.

Course structure

The course enables participants to envision, lead and scale AI initiatives effectively. It begins with core modules on AI-ready leadership, Generative AI and agents, AI-led business strategy and building a responsible AI-first organisation.

In the final module, participants choose an industry-specific specialisation and go through sector-relevant case studies, gaining practical insights relevant to their field. This approach provides a solid foundation in AI and leadership while offering focused, industry-aligned learning.

Upon successful completion, learners will be awarded a Certificate of Completion from IIT Bombay.

Eligibility

Candidates holding a Bachelor's degree in any discipline, from a recognised university with a minimum aggregate of 50 per cent or equivalent CGPA, plus a work experience of three years, are eligible to register in this course. For more information, visit https://www.mygreatlearning.com/iit-bombay- certificate-leadership-with-ai.

This course in Leadership with AI is ideal for mid to senior professionals, business leaders and entrepreneurs looking to develop AI-driven strategies and lead transformation within their organisations.