IIT JAM 2026 Registration Process Begins, Here's Direct Link

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has stated the application process for the Joint Admission Test for Master's (IIT JAM) 2026. Aspirants can register through the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) at jam2026.iitb.ac.in. The national-level entrance test, which serves as a gateway to postgraduate programs in premier institutes, will be held on February 15, 2026. With over 3,000 seats across 21 IITs and several other reputed institutes, IIT JAM remains one of the most sought-after exams for science graduates.

IIT JAM 2026 Important Dates

• Registration begins: September 5, 2025

• Last date to apply: October 12, 2025

• Admit card release: January 5, 2026

• Exam date: February 15, 2026

• Result announcement: March 20, 2026

How to Apply for IIT JAM 2026

Visit the official website, jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

Register on the JOAPS portal with a valid email ID and mobile number.

Use the generated enrolment ID and password to log in.

Fill in personal and academic details, select test papers, and choose exam cities.

Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and category certificates (if required).

Pay the application fee online.

Download and save the application form for future reference.

Direct Link To Register

What is IIT JAM?

The IIT JAM is conducted every year for admission into MSc, MSc-Tech, MSc-MTech Dual Degree, MS (Research), Joint MSc-PhD, and MSc-PhD Dual Degree programs at IITs. For the academic year 2026–27, candidates can compete for over 3,000 seats across 89 programs at the 21 IITs, including IIT Bombay, Delhi, Kanpur, Madras, Kharagpur, and Roorkee.

In addition to IITs, IISc Bangalore, NITs, IISERs, DIAT, IIPE, JNCASR, and several other top institutions will use JAM 2026 scores for admission to more than 2,300 seats.

Experts advise candidates to complete the process well before the last date to avoid last-minute rush or technical issues.