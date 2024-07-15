IIT JAM 2025: Registration Begins On September 3, Result On March 16

IIT JAM 2025: The examination is scheduled to be held on February 2.
IIT JAM 2025: The registration for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025 will commence on September 3 and conclude on October 11. The examination is scheduled to be held on February 2, 2025. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, which will conduct JAM 2025, has released the tentative schedule. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website for the detailed schedule.
IIT JAM 2025 Examination Schedule:
- JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) website opens: September 3
- Last date for registration: October 11
- Deadline for changing examination cities, test papers, category, or gender: November 30, 2024
- Confirmation of compensatory time or scribe assistance: December 30, 2024
- Upload deadline for valid OBC-NCL/EWS certificates: November 20, 2024
- Release of IIT JAM 2025 admit cards on the online portal (for download and printing): Early January 2025
- IIT JAM 2025 Examination Date: February 2, 2025
- Announcement of Results: March 16, 2025
- Scorecards release date: March 25, 2025
- Admission portal opens: April 2, 2025
IIT JAM 2025 will be conducted in two shifts in a computer-based mode. The first session will cover subjects like Mathematics, Chemistry, and Geology, while the second session will include Biotechnology, Economics, Physics, and Mathematical Statistics.
The exam is for students seeking admission to various postgraduate programs such as MSc, MSc (Tech), MS (Research), MSc-MTech Dual Degree, Joint MSc-PhD, and MSc-PhD Dual Degree across disciplines offered by institutes nationwide.