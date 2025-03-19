JAM 2025: IIT Delhi To Release Rank Of Candidates By This Date

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has opened the JOAPS portal for candidates who appeared in the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025. Applicants who wish to check their marks on the JOAPS portal can visit the official website of the IIT Delhi. The display of rank on the JOAPS portal will be made by March 21, 2025. The release of qualified candidate scorecard on the JOAPS portal will be available on the March 24, 2025. Candidates can check their final answer key and master question paper on the official website.

As per an official notice, "The JOAPS portal is open to the candidates to view their JAM-2025 marks. Candidates can login to JOAPS portal https://joaps.iitd.ac.in to verify. The final Answer key and master question paper are now available in JAM2025 website https://jam2025.iitd.ac.in/masterqp.php"

The Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025 was conducted on February 2, 2025. The examination is held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) format featuring seven test papers. The test includes three types of objective questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

Qualifying candidates will be eligible for approximately 3,000 seats in IITs for the academic year 2025-26, with no additional evaluation process required. The exam is held for aspiring postgraduate students to offer them an opportunity to secure admission in top institutions across India. The competitive exam is held for those seeking admission into Master of Science (MSc) and MSc-PhD combined courses at 22 IITs and other participating institutions.

