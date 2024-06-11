Advertisement
IIT JAM 2024 Second Admission List Out, Check Deadline To Apply

The deadline for online payment of seat booking fee for second admission list is June 16, 2024.

New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology, (IIT) Madras has released the second admission list for the Joint Admission Test (JAM) for Masters. Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website of the JAM 2024 to check the list. Those who scored the qualifying cutoff will be eligible for counselling process for admission.

JAM 2024 aims to fill a total of 3,000 seats across 89 postgraduate programmes at 21 IITs for the academic year 2024-25. The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) conducted the examination.

The deadline for online payment of seat booking fee for second admission list is June 16, 2024.

The admission process will consist of four rounds, with the possibility of additional rounds if vacancies persist. Candidates who receive offers in any round will need to log in to the official website within the specified timeframe and choose one of three options: (a) Accept and Freeze, (b) Accept with Upgrade, or (c) Reject and Quit.

Candidates who selected Accept and Upgrade in the previous round should log in to the portal to verify their updated seat allocation.

In the academic year 2024-25, approximately 3,000 seats of IITs and over 2,000 seats of the Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru (IISc) will be filled through JAM 2024 scores.
 

