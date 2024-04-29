IIT JAM 2024: Registration Window For Counselling Closing Today, Initial Admission List On May 31

The registration window for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2024 counselling is closing today. Candidates who have attained scores equal to or higher than the JAM 2024 cut-off marks are eligible to apply for the counseling process via the official website, jam.iitm.ac.in.

Whether a candidate's name appears on the merit list for one or two test papers, they will have to submit only one fully completed application form. The first admission list for IIT JAM 2024 is scheduled to be released on May 31.

In the academic year 2024-25, approximately 3,000 seats of IITs and over 2,000 seats of the Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru (IISc) will be filled through JAM 2024 scores.

IIT JAM Counselling 2024

The admission process will consist of four rounds, with the possibility of additional rounds if vacancies persist. Candidates who receive offers in any round will need to log in to the official website within the specified timeframe and choose one of three options: (a) Accept and Freeze, (b) Accept with Upgrade, or (c) Reject and Quit.

Candidates who selected Accept and Upgrade in the previous round should log in to the portal to verify their updated seat allocation.

JAM 2024

JAM 2024 aims to fill a total of 3,000 seats across 89 postgraduate programs at 21 IITs for the academic year 2024-25. The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is conducting the examination.

JAM 2024: Withdrawal Of joint MSc-PhD Programme

IIT Madras announced the withdrawal of the joint MSc-PhD programme in Chemical and Molecular Biology, which was offered by IIT Kharagpur, from JAM 2024.

JAM 2024: Seats To Be Filled

Candidates will have until June 4 to make payments for seat reservations. The second admission list is set to be published on June 12.

IIT JAM Counselling 2024: Registration Fee

Applicants who have been offered and confirmed their acceptance of the seat must make an online payment of the seat booking fee of Rs 15,000 for the General/OBC-NCL/EWS category and Rs 7,500 for the SC/ST/PwD category within the specified timeframe.