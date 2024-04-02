IIT Madras Releases Scorecards For Joint Admissions Test 2024, Check Steps To Download

JAM 2024 qualified candidates will have access to approximately 3,000 seats across different PG programs.

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-Madras) released the scorecards for the Joint Admissions Test (JAM) 2024 on Tuesday. Those who took the examination can access their scorecards on the official website of JAM.

The exam was conducted on February 11, and the result was announced on March 21.

IIT JAM 2024 Results: Steps To Download Scorecards

Visit the official website, jam.iitm.ac.in.

Click on the JAM 2024 scorecards link.

Go to the result page.

Enter e-mail ID/enrolment ID/mobile number/registration number.

Enter JOAPS password.

Submit the required details and download scorecards.

The registration process began on September 5 and ended on October 25, 2023. The IIT JAM 2024 exam was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) format on February 11 at multiple centres nationwide.

The examination featured seven specialisations: Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics. Each of these specialisations will have its merit list, determined by the available seats in respective categories.

Successful candidates in the IIT JAM 2024 exam will be considered for admission to various programs such as MSc (2 years), MSc PhD, Joint MSc PhD, MSc-MTech, and other post-bachelor degree courses offered by IISc and IITs.

Clearing the Joint Admissions Test (JAM) opens doors to approximately 3,000 seats across different postgraduate programs at IITs and over 2,000 seats at IISc, NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET, and DIAT.