World Malaria Day 2024: Date, Theme And History Of This Day

World Malaria Day 2024: Look out for signs 10-15 days after a mosquito bite.

World Malaria Day 2024: Each year on April 25th, the world unites for World Malaria Day to raise awareness about this serious mosquito-borne illness.

Theme Of World Malaria Day 2024

This year the theme for World Malaria Day is "Accelerating the fight against malaria for a more equitable world.". This theme, which is in sync with this year's World Health Day theme "My Health, My Right', underscores the urgent need to address the stark inequities that persist in access to malaria prevention, detection, and treatment services, WHO said.

Prompt diagnosis and treatment are crucial to avoid serious complications or even death from malaria.

Also Read| World Malaria Day 2024: Prevention Tips To Keep You And Your Family Safe

History of World Malaria Day 2024

Marked annually on April 25th, World Malaria Day raises awareness for preventing and controlling this life-threatening disease, established by WHO in 2007.

Symptoms of Malaria

Look out for signs 10-15 days after a mosquito bite. Early malaria often mimics a mild flu, with fever, chills, and headaches. These symptoms can be subtle, especially in regions where malaria is common and people may have some immunity (asymptomatic infections).

Malaria prevention

Malaria can be prevented by avoiding travelling to places where the disease is high - like tropical and sub-tropical areas. Those who are at high risk of malaria include older adults, young children and infants, pregnant women and their unborn children, and travellers coming from areas where there is no malaria.

To prevent malaria, make sure you wear clothes that cover you properly, especially if you are going to damp areas where mosquitoes can breed. Apply insect repellents on your skin and even on clothes. In times when malaria incidence is high in your surroundings, sleep under a net.

Anyone who exhibits signs of malaria should go for diagnosis immediately. A parasitological test is important for malaria diagnosis.

This World Malaria Day, make the effort to spread as much awareness about malaria as possible and take up tips for prevention at all times.