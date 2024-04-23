World Malaria Day 2024: Prevention Tips To Keep You And Your Family Safe

World Malaria Day 2024: We can utilise this day to help understand and prevent it

Malaria is a serious and sometimes fatal mosquito-borne infectious disease caused by parasites of the Plasmodium genus. It is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. Malaria symptoms typically include fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, and fatigue.

World Malaria Day is an international observance held annually on April 25th to raise awareness about malaria and to mobilise efforts to control and eliminate the disease. It was established by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 2007 to highlight the global burden of malaria and to promote actions to prevent and control the disease. We can utilise this day to help understand and prevent it. Read on as we share some prevention tips.

10 Prevention tips to reduce the risk of malaria:

1. Use mosquito nets

Sleeping under insecticide-treated mosquito nets (ITNs) helps prevent mosquito bites during the night, which is when malaria-transmitting mosquitoes are most active. Make sure the net is properly tucked in and not torn to ensure mosquitoes can't enter.

2. Apply insect repellent

Use insect repellents containing DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus on exposed skin to repel mosquitoes. Apply it according to the manufacturer's instructions and reapply as directed, especially after swimming or sweating.

3. Wear long-sleeved clothing

Cover as much skin as possible with long-sleeved shirts, long pants, socks, and shoes, particularly during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active. Light-coloured clothing may also be less attractive to mosquitoes.

4. Stay indoors during peak mosquito activity

Mosquitoes that carry malaria are most active during the early evening and early morning. If possible, stay indoors during these times, or use appropriate preventive measures if you need to be outside.

5. Eliminate standing water

Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water, so eliminate any sources of standing water around your home, such as in flower pots, buckets, or clogged gutters. Change water in pet bowls and bird baths regularly.

6. Use indoor residual spraying (IRS)

Indoor residual spraying involves spraying insecticides on the indoor walls and ceilings of houses to kill mosquitoes that land on these surfaces. This can significantly reduce the number of mosquitoes indoors and therefore reduce malaria transmission.

7. Seek medical advice before traveling to malaria-endemic areas

If you're planning to travel to a region where malaria is prevalent, consult with a healthcare provider well in advance to discuss preventive measures, including taking antimalarial medication, and ensure you have the necessary vaccinations.

8. Take antimalarial medication

If recommended by a healthcare professional, take antimalarial medication before, during, and after your trip to a malaria-endemic area. Follow the prescribed dosage and schedule strictly to ensure effectiveness and minimise the risk of contracting malaria.

9. Keep your surroundings clean

Maintain a clean environment both indoors and outdoors to discourage mosquito breeding. Regularly dispose of garbage, trim bushes and shrubs, and keep grass and vegetation around your home well-maintained.

10. Stay informed

Stay updated on malaria risk levels in your area and follow any advisories or guidelines provided by local health authorities. Being aware of the current situation allows you to take appropriate preventive measures and seek prompt medical attention if needed.

Following these prevention tips diligently can significantly reduce the risk of malaria for you and your family.

