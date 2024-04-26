Explainer: Flights Delayed Or Cancelled? What You Need To Know

In a new regulation in the US, airlines have to offer automatic refunds to travelers if their flight is canceled or significantly delayed.

Here is what these regulations mean:

US Travelers Are Entitled To Refund If:

Departure or arrival is delayed by more than three hours for domestic flights or six hours for international flights

A passenger is downgraded to a lower class than what they had paid for

Any changes are made to either the departure or arrival airport

Changes to connecting airports or planes that may be less accommodating to people with disabilities

Travelers are also entitled to a checked-bag fee refund if lost baggage is not returned within 12 hours of the arrival of a domestic flight or 15-30 hours for international flights.

How Flight Delays Or Cancellations Affect Indian Fliers:

*Flight Delayed:

For flights delayed by two hours or more, fliers are entitled to free meals or refreshments

If a domestic flight is delayed by over six hours, the airline must inform the passenger more than 24 hours before the original flight time

Free hotel accommodation for flights delayed more than 24 hours, or six hours for those departing between 8 PM - 3 AM

*Flight Cancelled:

For flights cancelled less than two weeks before or up to 24 hours of the scheduled departure, alternate ticket or a refund.

If an airline fails to inform travelers about a canceled flight or if a passenger misses a connecting flight booked on the same ticket number, airlines must provide another flight that suits the traveller or give full refund

How Flight Delays Or Cancellations Affect UK/EU Travellers

*Flight Delayed:

Compensation due to flight delay depends on the distance. Fliers are compensated if flights traveling less than 1,500 km are delayed by at least 2 hours, those traveling 1,500 - 3,500 km are delayed by at least 3 hours, and those traveling over 3,500 km are delayed by four hours.

If the flier qualifies for compensation, they are entitled to food and drink, access to phone calls and emails, and accommodation for overnight delays. For overnight, they are entitled to transport to and from their accommodation.

If a flight is delayed more than five hours, travelers are entitled to a full refund on the flight they had intended to take as well as any other flight that won't be used in the same booking. For example, an onward or return flight. If a passenger is part-way through their journey, they are entitled to a flight back to the airport from where they started.

In case a passenger boards a flight that has been delayed for five hours more, the traveler can claim up to 520 Pounds.

*Flight Cancelled: