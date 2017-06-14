Saif Ali Khan And Karan Johar To Host The International Indian Film Academy Awards Saif Ali Khan will be co-hosting the 18th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards along with filmmaker Karan Johar in New York on July 15

Actor Saif Ali Khan is all set to co-host the 18th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards along with filmmaker Karan Johar in New York on July 15. In a statement to the media, the 46-year-old actor said that they have a 'lot of surprises' in store for their fans: "I am happy to be back to the IIFA stage this year as I join my close friend Karan Johar to host the IIFA Awards in New York. The excitement for IIFA has been steadily growing worldwide. This year it's going to be super fun and glamorous in every way as Karan and I are going to have lots of surprises in store for our fans internationally!," said Saif Ali Khan. Varun Dhawan will be making his debut at the IIFA this year with a power-packed performance. The 30-year-old actor will also be co-hosting a segment of the star-studded event. "I'm looking forward to join everyone and see the fans at the Met Life Stadium. I can't wait to be there," theactor said.The International Indian Film Academy Awards will also witness performances by Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon.On July 14, a musical evening, IIFA Rocks 2017, will be held to celebrate 25 years of A R Rahman in the industry, reported news agency IANS. It will also feature a medley of musicians including Diljit Dosanjh, Benny Dayal, Javed Ali, Neeti Mohan, Jonita Gandhi and Haricharan Seshadri.Riteish Deshmukh and Manish Paul will be hosting IIFA Rocks.IIFA Awards are being organised by Wizcraft International Entertainment.(With IANS inputs)