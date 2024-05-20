'1 Out Of 7 iPhones In The World Manufactured In India': PM Modi To NDTV

Last year, Apple shipped around 10 million iPhones in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an exclusive interview with NDTV, said Apple has increased iPhone production in the country and one out of seven iPhones in the world is now being manufactured in India. He also noted that India is now the second-largest mobile phone manufacturer in the world.

"We were importer of mobile phones. Today we are the second largest manufacturer of mobile phones and we are exporting iPhones today. One out of seven iPhones in the world is now being manufactured in India," said the Prime Minister.

"We are also exporting a record number of the Apple product which is a stellar example of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme's success," he added.

Around 25 per cent of all iPhones are to be made in India by 2028. The iPhone maker had a record first-quarter shipment in India, growing by 19% (year-on-year). Apple is also working on lowering its dependence on China by deepening its ecosystems by building a network of local vendors.

In the January-March quarter, Apple recorded a strong double-digit growth in India, which is likely to become the iPhone maker's third-largest market in the next 2-3 years.

