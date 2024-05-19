Rajkummar Rao On Loosing A Film To A 'Star Kid': 'It Was Not Fair'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: rajkummar_rao)

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao, who is gearing up for his upcoming film Mr & Mrs Mahi, recently sat for a fun-filled conversation with Karan and his co-star Janhvi Kapoor about their Bollywood journey. During the interaction, Rajkummar revealed to Karan about losing films to star kids. Karan, while speaking about insider-outsider debate said, “Sometimes they are using it as a toll to make headlines. Immensely successful people are saying, ‘Oh I felt victimized like an outsider and lost opportunity to a star kid'. Somebody is saying, 'I didn't attend a party so I didn't get a role.' I don't know at which party there has been transactions for films.”

Rajkummar responded to Karan and said, “When I came to Mumbai, even I was told that ‘you have to attend parties'. Making contacts is not a problem, but going to a party and say, ‘Hi I am here to make contact.' But having said that, I was supposed to do a film, but then suddenly I was not in that film overnight. Somebody who is known and happened to be a star kid got that part. In my mind I think it was not fair. Just because you can control things, you know people, you can make some calls, it is being unfair. That film never got made eventually. That guy was an insider but he could have also been an outsider who is successful and could do the same to you.”

Take a look at the video below:

On Friday, the makers of her upcoming film, Mr & Mrs Mahi, released a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram. The nearly 4-minute video is about Janhvi pouring her heart and soul into learning cricket to portray Mahima in the film. In the video, director Sharan Sharma can be heard discussing Janhvi's initial reaction to the role in the film. He mentioned,“ I think when Janhvi came onto this film, she thought, ‘ki haan Gunjan (Saxena) mein bhi mehnat kiya hai. [I have also worked hard for Gunjan Saxena] Done all these drills. What is the big deal? I will play a cricketer, not so hard'… The biggest thing in my head. We need to make Janhvi a cricketer. She knew nothing about the sport. Abhishek (cricket coach), from day 1, really wanted Janhvi to experience the life of a cricketer.”

Mr & Mrs Mahi is slated to release in cinemas on May 31. The film has been backed by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions and it has been directed by Sharan Sharma.