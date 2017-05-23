Punjab To Treat Absentee Staff As 'Deemed Resigned'

The Punjab government has issued directions that employees absent from duty continuously for a year without leave will be considered as "deemed resigned", official sources said on Tuesday."Such officers/employee will not be allowed to rejoin government service. The competent authority concerned will issue immediate orders to terminate the services of these absentees as per the rules, failing which the authority concerned will be held responsible," a government spokesman said.The Finance Department has issued instructions in this regard.He said the strict action has been contemplated to enforce discipline in offices, so that there is no disruption in delivery of public services due to absentee staff.Many employees in various departments have remained absent from duty for the past few years. Most go abroad on sanctioned leave for a short duration but then keep on seeking extension in leave. Even in cases where leave is not sanctioned, such employees do not rejoin duty.In some cases, absentee employees have even settled abroad after availing of permanent residency and citizenship of other countries, but have not resigned from their government jobs.