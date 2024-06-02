JEE Advanced 2024 Provisional Answer Key Out, Raise Objections Till June 3

JEE Advanced 2024 Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras) has released the provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2024. Candidates who appeared in the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2024 can download the answer key from the official website, jeeadv.ac.in, using their registration number, date of birth, and mobile number.

Candidates are invited to submit their feedback via the candidate portal. The objection window will be open until June 3.

JEE Advanced 2024 Answer Key: Steps to Download

Visit the official JEE Advanced website at jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on the JEE Advanced 2024 answer key link on the home page.

A new page will appear where candidates need to enter their login details.

Submit the details to access the answer key.

Download it and print a copy for future reference.

The results for JEE Advanced 2024 will be announced on June 9. Category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) for successful candidates will be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2024 online portal once the results are declared.

Additionally, candidates will receive text message notifications on their registered mobile numbers. For more information, candidates can visit the official JEE Advanced website.