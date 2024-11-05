JEE Advanced 2025 Attempt Limit Increased To Three, Check Other Eligibility Criteria

The maximum number of attempts for JEE Advanced has been increased to three in three consecutive years, effective this year, according to the eligibility guidelines issued by IIT Kanpur on Tuesday. Previously, candidates were allowed only two attempts at JEE Advanced over two consecutive years.

Age Criteria



Candidates must be born on or after October 1, 2000, to meet the age limit requirement. However, candidates from the SC, ST, and PwD categories are eligible for a five-year relaxation, meaning they should be born on or after October 1, 1995.

Educational Criteria



To be eligible, candidates must have taken the Class XII (or equivalent) examination for the first time in 2023, 2024, or 2025, with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as mandatory subjects.

Candidates who first appeared for the Class XII (or equivalent) examination in 2022 or earlier are not eligible to participate in JEE (Advanced) 2025, regardless of the subjects they attempted or offered.

The official notification states: "By appearance in the Class XII (or equivalent) examination, it is meant that the Board concerned declared the result for that year, irrespective of whether or not the examination was conducted. It will be considered an appearance even if a particular candidate's result was withheld."

Percentage Criteria



The percentage distribution for candidate shortlisting across various categories is as follows: GEN-EWS candidates make up 10 per cent, OBC-NCL candidates 27 per cent, SC candidates 15 per cent, and ST candidates 7.5 per cent. The remaining 40.5 per cent is open to all.

Within each of these five categories, a 5 per cent horizontal reservation is allocated for PwD candidates.

