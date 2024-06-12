What JEE Advanced Toppers Aim To Study In BTech Courses

JEE Advanced 2024 Result: JEE (Advanced) is widely regarded as one of the most challenging exams for engineering aspirants aiming to secure admission to premier institutions like the IITs and NITs in India. Securing a place in these top institutes is a significant achievement, as they provide multiple opportunities for a successful career.

Qualifying for this exam requires focus, consistency, sharp problem-solving skills, proper guidance, extensive revision, and practice with mock question papers.

This year, a total of 48,248 candidates, including 7,964 female candidates, successfully cleared the exam. Out of the 180,200 candidates who appeared for both Paper 1 and Paper 2, Ved Lahoti from the IIT Delhi zone topped the exam with an impressive score of 355 out of 360 marks. Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel from the IIT Bombay zone emerged as the top-ranked female candidate, securing an All India Rank of 7 with 332 marks.

In an interview with NDTV, top rankers expressed their desire to pursue BTech in specific fields. Ved Lahoti and Rhythm Kedia, who secured first and fourth ranks respectively, expressed their interest in studying computer science engineering at IIT Bombay.

Mr Kedia said, "The institute has a very good environment. The best students from India go to IIT Bombay for this, and they also have good technology. You can rely on it and do very well in the future."

Ved Lahoti, speaking about his achievement, said, "I was hoping for a good result, good marks, but didn't expect All India Rank 1."

Reflecting on his preparation journey, he added, "For my JEE preparation, I came to Kota 2 years ago, and here I started preparation under the guidance of my teachers and with huge support from my parents. Whatever the teachers suggested and advised me to do, I did that, and I completely followed them, and I reached here."

Lahoti, who is from Indore, credited his passion for mathematics and a family background in engineering as his motivation.

"My parents didn't put any kind of pressure on me to pursue this; it was my own decision. Mathematics has been my interest since childhood. Apart from that, there are many engineers in my family, so I got fascinated by this field," he explained.

Rhythm Kedia also shared insights into his preparation, stating, "I had an interest in science and Maths. My father is an engineer, and my mother is a Maths graduate. I came to Kota in 11th and studied for this exam for 2 years."

On managing stress, he added, "This exam decides which colleges I will get. I had stress about that, but my parents and teachers told me not to take any stress and that I would do well." His advice to aspiring students is to "study hard, follow teachers' instructions, do homework, give their best in the exam, and don't take much stress. Be calm and composed."

Rajdeep Mishra, who secured AIR 6, emphasised the importance of consistency and early preparation.

"I started preparing for JEE in Class 11 at Kota. I strictly followed what my teachers suggested to me, and that's why I achieved such a good rank," he said.

Mr Mishra also mentioned his early achievements, stating, "When I was in Class 8, I started taking a lot of Olympiad exams and achieved gold medals in the International Olympiads, which instilled the belief in me that I could do well in the JEE Advanced as well."

Discussing stress management, he shared, "I went ahead and talked to my parents, and whatever they advised me, I just took that on and built upon that. I never let failure distract me from my ultimate goal."

Ved Lahoti encouraged future JEE aspirants to "study hard, take advice from teachers, and strictly follow them."

He emphasized the importance of seeking help when facing difficulties, stating, "Whenever I faced difficulties, I sought help from my teachers."