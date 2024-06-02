Heatwave To Cyclone Remal: PM Modi Set For Marathon Meets Today

With temperatures soaring, several deaths have been reported across India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend seven key meetings today to address a variety of issues, sources have said. The day will begin with a meeting to review the post-Cyclone Remal situation in West Bengal and adjoining areas, particularly focusing on the northeastern states. The recent cyclone has left significant damage in its wake, necessitating an urgent assessment and coordinated relief efforts.

Following this, PM Modi will attend a meeting focusing on the escalating heatwave conditions affecting various parts of the country. With temperatures soaring, several deaths have been reported across India due to extreme heat, including those of the 33 poll officials who died in Uttar Pradesh recently.

In the lead-up to World Environment Day scheduled for June 5, the Prime Minister will hold a meeting to review the preparations for large-scale celebrations.

The fourth meeting of the day will be an extensive brainstorming session to review the agenda for the government's 100-day post-elections program. This session is expected to focus on key policy initiatives and governance strategies for the coming months as the BJP aims for a third successive term.

In addition to these meetings, the results of the Assembly elections in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh are anticipated, as they are set to be announced today, ahead of the Lok Sabha election results which will be declared on June 4.

The simultaneous voting for the 543-member Lok Sabha and the Assembly elections in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh across seven phases concluded yesterday.