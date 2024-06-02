Bhaichung Bhutia Trails By 4,000 Votes, Heads To 6th Defeat In 10 Years

Bhaichung Bhutia, the former captain of the Indian football team, is unlikely to taste victory in electoral politics even this time. He is trailing Rikshal Dorjee Bhutia of the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha by over 4,000 votes in the Barfung seat after the third and final round counting.

Overall state figures too aren't painting a happy picture for Mr Bhutia and his Sikkim Democratic Front party. The incumbent SKM is set for a massive victory over the SDF, winning 31 out of 32 seats as per the election trends.

The Sikkim assembly elections 2024 were held in a single phase on April 19. Though all leads are in, the results are yet to be officially declared.

Mr Bhutia had formed his own Hamro Sikkim Party in 2018, but merged it with the SDF last year. He is currently the vice-president of the SDF, the main opposition party in the Himalayan state known for its picturesque lakes.

The former footballer had fought elections twice from West Bengal as a Trinamool candidate - the 2014 Lok Sabha polls from Darjeeling and the 2016 assembly elections from Siliguri. He lost both.

Then he moved his electoral base to Sikkim and formed his own party. He fought the 2019 assembly elections from Gangtok and Tumen-Lingi, but tasted defeated in both his attempts. He also lost the 2019 bypoll from Gangtok.