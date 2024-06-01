Exit Poll Results 2024 LIVE Updates: All Eyes On Odisha, Andhra, Sikkim, Arunachal

Exit Poll Results 2024: Here's NDTV's live coverage of the exit poll results.

Exit Poll Results 2024 Live Updates: The marathon voting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim ended today. It's over to Exit Polls now.

The long-drawn election for all 543 parliamentary seats, and 175-member Andhra Pradesh assembly, 60-member Arunachal Pradesh assembly, 147-member Odisha assembly and 32-member Sikkim assembly began on April 19 and witnessed millions casting their ballots.

While the voting for the Sikkim assembly elections and Arunachal Pradesh assembly polls was held in a single phase on April 19, the polling for the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections was held in a single phase on May 13. The Odisha assembly elections were held in four phases - May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1

The results for the Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim assembly elections will be announced on June 2 while results for Odisha and Andhra Pradesh will be declared on June 4, along with the 2024 Lok Sabha election results.

Here's NDTV's live coverage of the exit poll results.

Here are the LIVE updates on Assembly Election Exit Poll Results 2024:

Jun 01, 2024 18:22 (IST) Exit Poll Results 2024 For Assembly Election To Release Shortly

The exit poll results for the assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim ended today will be released shortly.

Jun 01, 2024 18:05 (IST) Exit Poll Results 2024: Voting In 6-Week Lok Sabha Election Ends, Over To Exit Polls

Jun 01, 2024 18:05 (IST) Exit Poll Results 2024: Voting In 6-Week Lok Sabha Election Ends, Over To Exit Polls

After over a six-week long Lok Sabha elections 2024 - the second longest general election since 1951-52 - it's time for Exit Polls.

Jun 01, 2024 17:48 (IST) Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Exit Poll Results 2024: Can YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP Repeat 2019's Performance?

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is eyeing another term in Andhra Pradesh assembly election 2024 and aims to better his party's performance in 2019. In the last assembly elections, his party, YSRCP, won a landslide victory, winning 151 seats.

Jun 01, 2024 17:48 (IST) Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Exit Poll Results 2024: Can YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP Repeat 2019's Performance?

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is eyeing another term in Andhra Pradesh assembly election 2024 and aims to better his party's performance in 2019. In the last assembly elections, his party, YSRCP, won a landslide victory, winning 151 seats.

His rival N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) could manage 23 assembly seats and the actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's Janasena got just one.

Jun 01, 2024 17:37 (IST) Odisha Assembly Election Exit Poll Results 2024: Can Naveen Patnaik Retain Chief Minister Seat?

In Odisha assembly elections, the ruling party, Biju Janata Dal (BJD), led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is confident of winning more than 115 of the 147 seats.

The BJD had, in 2019 elections, won 113 assembly seats. In Odisha assembly elections, the ruling party, Biju Janata Dal (BJD), led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is confident of winning more than 115 of the 147 seats.

Jun 01, 2024 17:33 (IST) Sikkim Assembly Election Exit Poll Results 2024: Prem Singh Tamang Seeking Second Term

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) is seeking a second successive term in power under Prem Singh Tamang's leadership. The ruling party is up against five-term former chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling's Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF).

In the 2019 Sikkim assembly elections, the SKM had won 17 seats while the SDF got 15 seats.

Jun 01, 2024 16:54 (IST) Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024: State Saw Over 82 Per Cent Voter Turnout

Assembly and Lok Sabha elections were held simultaneously in Arunachal Pradesh in the first phase on April 19.

An estimated 82.71 per cent of voter turnout was recorded in the assembly polls while the turnout for the two Lok Sabha seats in the northeastern state was at 77.51 per cent.

Jun 01, 2024 16:51 (IST) Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Exit Poll Results 2024: BJP Eyeing Repeat Of 2019 Polls

The BJP, which had won 41 seats in 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, is eyeing a similar performance this year.

Jun 01, 2024 16:51 (IST) Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Exit Poll Results 2024: BJP Eyeing Repeat Of 2019 Polls

The BJP, which had won 41 seats in 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, is eyeing a similar performance this year.

In the 2019 assembly polls, the JD (U) had won seven seats, the NPP five, Congress four and the PPA one. Two Independent candidates had also emerged victorious.

Jun 01, 2024 16:49 (IST) Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Exit Poll Results 2024: BJP Has Won 10 Seats Unopposed

The ruling BJP has already won 10 seats unopposed in the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh assembly.

Jun 01, 2024 16:27 (IST) Exit Poll Results 2024: Voting Ended Today

The election for all 543 Lok Sabha seats, and 175 assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, 60 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh, 147 assembly seats in Odisha and 32-member Sikkim assembly began on April 19. The long-drawn polls witnessed millions of people casting their ballots.