Robert De Niro Stripped Of Leadership Award After Calling Trump A 'Clown' And 'Monster' In Fiery Speech

Movie legend Robert De Niro has been stripped of a prestigious leadership award after making a slew of fiery anti-Trump remarks outside the former president's criminal trial. The 80-year-old Oscar-winner was set to receive the National Association of Broadcasters' Service to America Award next Tuesday in Washington, D.C, but the organization rescinded the award because they claim the ceremony is ''proudly bi-partisan.''

In a statement to The Hill, a spokesperson for the group said, ''This event is proudly bipartisan, uniting those from across the political spectrum to celebrate the impactful work of local broadcasters and our partners.''

"While we strongly support the right of every American to exercise free speech and participate in civic engagement, it is clear that Mr De Niro's recent high-profile activities will create a distraction from the philanthropic work that we were hoping to recognize. To maintain the focus on the service of the award winners, Mr. De Niro will no longer be attending the event."

Notably, Mr De Niro, who has been a frequent critic of Trump through the years, was invited by Joe Biden's presidential campaign, to say a few words at a press conference outside the courthouse. The actor tore into Trump and called him a ''threat'' to the country, claiming that he incited violence and destruction on January 6, 2021, at the US Capitol.

''I don't mean to scare you. No no, wait, maybe I do mean to scare you. If Trump returns to the White House, you can kiss away these freedoms that we take for granted and elections, forget about it,'' the actor said.

He also called Donald Trump a "clown," adding that "we've forgotten the lessons of history that showed us other clowns who weren't taken seriously until they became vicious dictators."

"With Trump, we have a second chance, and no one is laughing now. This is the time to stop him by voting him out once and for all. If he gets in, I can tell you right now, he will never leave," he added.

Speaking to Sky News, Mr De Niro said that Mr Trump should not be the President of the United States. "You know my view of Donald Trump, he's a monster. He should not be allowed... listen - he cannot be president of the United States again, never, ever."

Just hours after the NAB announced their decision, the Hollywood actor didn't protest it and said he supports the NAB. ''I support the work of the NAB Leadership Foundation and would like to express my appreciation and gratitude for what the Foundation has done and will continue to do for the good of us all, and I wish them well for their continued good work,'' he responded.



