Cannes 2025: Robert De Niro Kisses Anupam Kher On Cheek, Boman Irani To Make Red Carpet Debut

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Anupam Kher and Robert De Niro share a long-standing friendship. Both attended the Cannes Film Festival, where De Niro won an award. Boman Irani makes his Cannes debut with *Tanvi: The Great*.

Anupam Kher and Robert De Niro have been friends for a long time. Their camaraderie was easily visible in a new video that Anupam Kher shared on his social media, earlier today.

Both veterans are currently at Cannes 2025, while De Niro received the honorary Palme d'Or award for Lifetime Achievement, Anupam Kher is attending the film festival for the world premiere of Tanvi: The Great.

For the unversed, Anupam Kher and Robert De Niro had worked together in the 2012 film Silver Linings Playbook. It also had Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence in key roles.

In the new video, the two actors are seen hugging while De Niro plants a kiss on Anupam Kher's cheek, straight from the French Riviera.

Anupam Kher wrote in the caption, "IN CANNES: BEST HUG FROM THE GREATEST ACTOR OF ALL TIME! It was the most amazing feeling to meet my friend #RobertDeNiro, his graceful wife #Tiffany and their beautiful daughter #Jia in #Cannes. Their love and affection touched me deeply. Congratulated him for getting the most prestigious Palme d'Or award at the opening of the #CannesFilmFestival."

He further added, "Told him about the #WorldPremiere of #TanviTheGreat in Cannes. He met #Shubhangi (Tanvi) and our other crew members very warmly. Showed him the first poster (to be released tomorrow) of our film. He LOVED it. Thank you dearest Mr De Niro for your love, warmth, that wonderful hug, the delicious lunch and your infectious BRILLIANCE over the years. Having you as a friend is the biggest blessing I could have ever asked for. Also a big THANK YOU to dearest #Tiffany for your hospitality and generosity. And for shooting this video. Jai Ho. #RobertDeNiro #GodOfActing #Cinema #Friends.

Apart from Anupam Kher and debutant Shubhangi Dutt, Tanvi: The Great Also has Karan Tacker, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, and Arvind Swami in key roles, and Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen is also part of the film.

It is a huge moment for Boman Irani too, one of the cast members of Tanvi: The Great as he makes his debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2025.

Speaking about his Cannes debut, Boman Irani said, "To be at Cannes, representing Indian cinema on such a prestigious global platform with a film as heartfelt as Tanvi: The Great, is an honour beyond words. Playing Raza Saab, a musical legend, has been one of the most fulfilling roles of my career. Collaborating with Anupam Kher, an artist I have immense respect and admiration for, made the experience even more special. I hope this film resonates with audiences worldwide, just as it moved me while portraying this deeply nuanced character."

In the film, Boman Irani essays the role of Raza Saab, a legendary music maestro whose presence is central to the crux of the film's storyline. Anupam Kher turns director with the poignant tale of Tanvi: The Great which is set to premiere at the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2025.