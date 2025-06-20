Robert De Niro Attends New York Premiere Of <i>Tanvi The Great</i>: "Highlight Of My Career," Says Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher's upcoming directorial Tanvi The Great had its New York premiere at the New York Indian Film Festival 2025. His good friend and legendary Hollywood star Robert De Niro was seen arriving for the same.

Anupam Kher took to his Instagram to share a carousel of pictures and videos, expressing his heartfelt gratitude towards Robert De Niro.

What's Happening

Anupam Kher's upcoming directorial Tanvi The Great achieved yet another milestone as it had its New York premiere at the New York Indian Film Festival 2025 on June 19, 2025.

The veteran actor took to Instagram to share his utmost gratitude towards Hollywood legend Robert De Niro who attended the New York premiere of Tanvi The Great.

Anupam Kher captioned it, "WORLD'S BEST ACTOR ATTENDS THE PREMIERE OF "TANVI THE GREAT" IN NEW YORK! What else can an actor/director ask from god? Thank you dearest #Tiffany and Mr. #RobertDeNiro for attending the premiere! It easily is the highlight of my entire career. I am still in shock. But then I also say na 'KUCH BHI HO SAKTA HAI'! Jai Mata Ki!"

About Anupam Kher And Robert De Niro's Friendship

Anupam Kher and Robert De Niro had worked together in the 2012 film Silver Linings Playbook. They have had a rock-solid friendship and camaraderie since then.

They met again this year at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, where Robert De Niro was honoured with the Palme d'Or for Lifetime Achievement.

Tanvi The Great, produced by Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with the NFDC, was screened at the Cannes market during the ongoing Cannes Film Festival on May 17. Among them, Tanvi The Great emerged as one of the most talked-about titles this year. The film holds special significance, marking legendary actor Anupam Kher's return to the director's chair after more than two decades.

Tanvi The Great Plot

The plot of Anupam Kher's film revolves around Tanvi, a young woman suffering from autism. She sets out on a journey to fulfil his father's dream of saluting the Indian National flag at Siachen, which is touted as the world's highest battlefield. This is a story of a courageous girl, whose determination does not falter even when everyone around her doubts her capabilities. The story explores themes such as inner power, dreams, and the zest for never giving up. It also sheds light on the unique abilities of autistic individuals that make them special.

In A Nutshell

Anupam Kher's film Tanvi The Great will hit the theatres on July 19, 2025. The film had its New York premiere at the New York Indian Film Festival 2025, which was attended by Hollywood actor Robert De Niro.