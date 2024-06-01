Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting Of Votes Underway For Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim Begins

AP And Sikkim Election Results: Counting Of Votes Started At 6 am

The counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim is being held today (June 2). Voting was held for 60 seats in Arunachal Pradesh and 32 seats in Sikkim on April 19.

Earlier, the counting of votes in these two states was to be held on June 4, the dates were later revised because the term of their legislative assemblies ends on June 2.

The poll body had said the counting of votes will be held on June 2, so that the results of the election are clear by the time the current Assembly completes its term.

In Arunachal Pradesh, results will be declared for 50 seats. The ruling BJP has already won ten assembly seats unopposed. The BJP has put up candidates for all 60 seats of the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly, while the Congress is contesting on 34 seats.

The Sikkim Assembly has 32 seats. To form the government, a party or coalition will need at least 17 seats. Chief Minister PS Tamang and five-term former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling are contesting the elections.





Jun 02, 2024 06:38 (IST) Sikkim Election Results LIVE: First pics from counting centres



Jun 02, 2024 06:34 (IST) Assembly Election Results LIVE: SKM vs SDF

In Sikkim, the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha -- locked in a primarily bi-polar contest with Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) -- is hoping for a second straight term in power as votes for 32 assembly seats are counted.



Jun 02, 2024 06:16 (IST) Sikkim Assembly Polls Counting Today, Ruling SKM vs 5-Term Chief Minister's Party

Votes polled in the Sikkim assembly election are being counted today. The state with 32 assembly seats saw 146 candidates in the fray. The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) hopes to win a second term, after the nail-biting finish in 2019. Votes polled in the Sikkim assembly election are being counted today. The state with 32 assembly seats saw 146 candidates in the fray. The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) hopes to win a second term, after the nail-biting finish in 2019.

Jun 02, 2024 06:09 (IST) Results Of 50 Of 60 Seats In Arunachal To Be Declared Today

With 10 BJP candidates elected unopposed, the results of 50 of the 60 assembly seats will be known today. The BJP, which won 41 seats in 2019, has fielded candidates in all the 60 seats. The Congress has contested on 34 seats.

Jun 02, 2024 06:01 (IST) Counting Of Votes In Arunachal And Sikkim Begins

Votes are being counted for 50 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh and 32 seats in Sikkim today.



Jun 02, 2024 05:27 (IST) Arunachal Pradesh: 24 Counting Centres Set Up In 25 Districts

In Arunachal Pradesh, election officials said that 24 counting centres (48 counting halls) have been set up in 25 districts and three-tier security arrangements have been put in place in and around these centres with the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) taking the lead.

Over 2,000 officials have been deployed for the vote counting and the Election Commission has appointed 27 counting observers to supervise the process.

Jun 02, 2024 05:24 (IST) Sikkim: Counting Of Votes To Be Held At 6 Designated Centres

In Sikkim, which recorded 79.77 per cent turnout of its 4,64 lakh voters in the Assembly elections and 80.03 per cent in the Parliamentary polls held simultaneously, the main fight is between the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), led by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, and the Sikkim Democratic Front of Pawan Kumar Chamling, who was the Chief Minister of the Himalayan state from 1993 to 2019.

The BJP also contested in 31 seats, and the Congress in 12.

According to a statement issued by Chief Electoral Officer D. Anandan, the counting of votes will be held at six designated centres at schools/government offices in Gyalshing, Soreng, Namchi, Gangtok, Pakyong, and Mangan districts.

Jun 01, 2024 22:18 (IST) AP And Sikkim Election Results: Voting Held On April 19

Voting was held for 60 seats in Arunachal Pradesh and 32 seats in Sikkim on April 19. Earlier, the counting of votes in these two states was to be held on June 4, the dates were later revised because the term of their legislative Assemblies ends on June 2.