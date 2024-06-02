BJP Has Majority In Arunachal Pradesh, Ahead In 31 Of 60 Seats: Leads

The ruling BJP has already won 10 assembly seats unopposed.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu is set for a third term as the BJP crossed the halfway mark according to early trends of the assembly election results. The BJP is ahead in 31 of the 60 seats in the state.

The counting of votes for 50 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh began today under massive security. The ruling BJP has already won 10 assembly seats unopposed.

The counting began in 24 district headquarters at 6 AM amid heavy rain across the state and the final results are expected to be out by noon, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain said.

Assembly and Lok Sabha elections were held simultaneously in Arunachal Pradesh in the first phase of polls on April 19.

The northeastern state has 60 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats.

The counting process would be managed by over 2,000 officials.

An estimated 82.71 per cent of voters cast their votes in the assembly polls while the turnout for the two Lok Sabha seats in the state was recorded at 77.51 per cent.

Votes polled in the two Lok Sabha seats in the state would be counted on June 4 along with the rest of the country.

The BJP had won both the Lok Sabha seats and 41 assembly constituencies in the 2019 polls. The JD (U) had won seven assembly seats, the NPP five, Congress four and the PPA one. Two Independent candidates had also emerged victorious.