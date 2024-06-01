Sikkim Assembly Polls Counting Today, Ruling SKM vs 5-Term Chief Minister's Party

Also in the fray are nominees of the BJP, Congress, and Citizen Action Party-Sikkim (CAP-S). Counting will be held at six locations in as many districts amid tight security from 6 am.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, his wife Krishna Kumari Rai, former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, and former footballer Bhaichung Bhutia are the prominent candidates among the 146 contestants.

The SKM and the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) fielded candidates on all 32 seats, followed by BJP (31), CAP-Sikkim (30), and Congress (12).

Spearheading the ruling SKM's bid for a second successive term, Mr Tamang contested from Rhenock and Soreng-Chakung assembly constituencies, where he is locked in a multi-cornered contest.

The 56-year-old Chief Minister has said he is confident that the people of Sikkim will give another term to the party. His wife Krishna Kumari Rai contested from the Namchi-Singhithang assembly constituency.

Mr Chamling has said the people have voted for the return of his party, which had been in power for 25 years. The 73-year-old five-term former chief minister is locked in a multi-cornered contest in two assembly constituencies -- Namcheybung and Poklok Kamrang -- and is seeking a record ninth term as an MLA.

Mr Bhutia, the SDF vice-president, contested from Barfung constituency. State BJP president DR Thapa is seeking re-election from Upper Burtuk.

A nail-biting finish was seen in 2019 as SKM ended the 25-year rule of the SDF by winning 17 seats against 15 of the Mr Chamling-led party. The SDF was ousted from power despite polling more votes than the SKM.

An estimated 80 per cent of 4.64 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the 32 assembly constituencies, and one Lok Sabha seat in the first phase on April 19. Votes polled in the Lok Sabha seat will be counted with the rest of the country today.