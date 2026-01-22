No Snow, Forest Fire Rages For 2 Days Near China Border In Sikkim

A forest fire continues to rage in East Sikkim's Kupup village on the Indo-China border two days after it started. Even more concerning is the presence of landmines in close vicinity to the Doklam region, which is adjacent to the village.

While forest fires are common during Sikkim's dry winters, a blaze at this altitude is rare. Kupup sits at 13,000 feet, an elevation where the flora consists mostly of hardy bushes rather than tall trees. Furthermore, January typically sees the region blanketed in thick snow; however, a widespread lack of snowfall across the Himalayas this winter has created unusually dry conditions. The region also falls on the Pangolakha Wildlife Sanctuary, a notified trail for the elusive snow leopard, the red panda, along with many other fauna and rare flora.

The fire is impacting an estimated 11 to 12 hectares of both the sanctuary and the reserve forest in the region. The latest blaze has spread across the left side of the valley and continues to advance towards the right side, which falls under a restricted Army zone.

An earlier forest fire reported from the Thambi Viewpoint, near the hairpin Silk route region on Sunday, was successfully doused by forest officials.

According to Udai Gurung, IFS, Conservator of Forest (Wildlife), prolonged dry conditions and lack of snowfall this season have made the region highly vulnerable. "The entire belt is extremely dry due to prolonged dryness and absence of snowfall. Preliminary assessments suggest around 11 to 12 hectares have been damaged so far. The presence of landmines is making fire control operations extremely challenging," Gurung said.

Gurung added that teams from the Forest Department, Army personnel and local volunteers are engaged in firefighting and assessment. Bush and ground vegetation, including areas near the local golf course, are also catching fire. Authorities confirmed that there has been no loss of human life or damage to infrastructure so far. Fire suppression operations are continuing under high-risk conditions.

The Forest Department is yet to confirm the extent of damage to the sanctuary and nearby regions as fire continues to rage.