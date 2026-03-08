Route To Lachen, Gateway To Gurudongmar Lake, Reopens In Sikkim

The road to Lachen in North Sikkim, which had remained closed following the June 2025 disaster, has now been reopened and tourist permits are being issued again.

In June 2025, heavy rains and landslides caused massive damage to roads and bridges across North Sikkim, disrupting connectivity to several high-altitude tourist destinations.

The reopening allows tourists to travel once more to Lachen, the gateway to the high-altitude Gurudongmar Lake, located at about 17,000 feet. It is one of the highest lakes in India and a major tourist attraction in the region.

According to North Sikkim District Magistrate Anant Jain, the route from Chungthang to Lachen was earlier closed as the final bridge along the stretch was under construction. The newly constructed 400-foot bridge in the area was inaugurated last week, after which vehicular movement on the route resumed.

Mr Jain said an advisory has been issued for vehicles crossing the bridges along the route. "Only one vehicle is allowed to cross the bridge at a time as the width permits single-lane movement. Allowing two vehicles simultaneously would be risky from both safety and engineering perspectives," he said.

He added that drivers must also adhere to the load capacity limits of the bridges and maintain a time gap while crossing.

The advisory has been shared with the Tourism Department, checkposts and other concerned authorities. Nearly 90 per cent of tourist permits are issued online from the Third Mile office, which has also been informed so that permits can be granted accordingly.

Mr Jain further said there is currently no restriction on tourist movement, and permits are now being issued as the road from Chungthang to Lachen and Lachung is open and in good condition.