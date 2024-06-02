Sikkim Chief Minister, Wife Lead In Early Trends, His Predecessor Trails

Prem Singh Tamang is leading in both the seats he contested in Sikkim.

The Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang has been leading in two seats he contested in the state Assembly polls this time. His wife, Krishna Kumari Rai is also leading against the Opposition candidate Bimal Rai in the Namchi-Singhithang Assembly segment.

Former Chief Minister and Opposition leader from Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) Pawan Kumar Chamling has been trailing against the ruling party Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) candidate Bhoj Raj Rai in the early counting of votes on Sunday.

Mr Chamling was looking for a record ninth-term win from the Poklok-Kamrang Assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, according to the latest trend, SKM is leading in 31 out of 32 Assembly seats in the state. The Opposition party SDF is leading only in one seat—Shyari.

In the 2019 Assembly polls, SKM won 17 seats, narrowly defeating SDF. However, this time the ruling party is set to sweep the state.

Voting in the 32-member Sikkim Assembly was held on April 19.

