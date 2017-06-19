'Not Saying He Is Unfit But...': Mamata Banerjee On BJP's President Pick

Highlights Mamata Banerjee's reservations are about 'stature' As examples she cited Pranab Mukherjee, LK Advani, Sushma Swaraj There are other big Dalit leaders in India, she added

Candidate should be someone who will be beneficial for the country: MB #PresidentialPolls — AITC (@AITCofficial) June 19, 2017

How many of you logged onto Wikipedia today ? I did. #RamNathKovind — Derek O'Brien (@quizderek) June 19, 2017

The surprise announcement of Ram Nath Kovind - Bihar Governor and a Dalit - as the Presidential candidate by the Narendra Modi government has drawn a "will get back" reaction from most opposition parties. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, however, has been her outspoken self. Minutes after the NDA's Presidential candidate was announced, the Chief Minister, who is on her way to Hague, responded with a series of reservations.The office of President is a key post and "someone of stature of Pranab Da, or even Sushma Swaraj or Advani-ji may have been made the candidate," her party quoted her as saying in a series of tweets."There are other big Dalit leaders in India. He was leader of Dalit Morcha of BJP, so they have made him the candidate," she further said.Soon after the announcement, senior Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien also tweeted:Ms Banerjee is one of the opposition leaders who had said they could not commit to support the NDA candidate without knowing who it would be. Initially, the BJP had said Union Minister Arun Jaitley, who had earlier spoken to the Trinamool chief, will get in touch with her again.Probably anticipating her reaction, PM Modi, who dialled Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu today, asked him to reach out to her.The selection of Mr Kovind is seen as a move that has divided the opposition. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed happiness at the Governor's elevation.The BJP is also seen as expecting support from Lalu Yadav's RJD and Mayawati's BSP. Both parties champion the cause of Dalits and backward castes.Mayawati has stopped short of welcoming the move. "As he is a Dalit we are positive on his name, but it would have been better had the BJP taken all opposition parties into confidence," she said.