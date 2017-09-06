PM Narendra Modi In Myanmar Day 2 LIVE:PM Modi Meets Myanmar State Councillor Aung San Suu Kyi

Naypyidaw: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Myanmar's capital Naypyidaw yesterday for a three-day visit. PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome from Myanmar President Htin Kyaw before the two inspected the guard of honour in Naypyidaw. Late last night, PM Modi had said he had a "wonderful meeting" with Myanmar President Htin Kyaw during which they discussed steps to deepen the "historical relationship" between the two neighbours. In the agenda for the day, the prime minister holds a range of delegation level talks with Myanmar's State Counsellor and de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi. He is expected to raise the evacuation of Rohingya refuges into neighbouring countries. He would also visit the Ananda Temple in the historic city of Bagan over 150 km away from the capital. He would then deliver an address the Indian Community at an event later in the day. This is PM Modi's first bilateral visit to Myanmar. He had last visited the country in 2014 to attend the ASEAN-India Summit. The Myanmarese president and Ms Suu Kyi had visited India last year.
Delegation level talks with State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi begins
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi held delegation level talks in Nay Pyi Taw, #Myanmar. pic.twitter.com/gXSj5bksZn- ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2017
PM Modi would then leave to Yangon, seven hours away from the capital to address the Indian Community later in the day.
My Myanmar visit includes programmes in the historic city of Bagan & Yangon. I will also interact with the Indian community in Myanmar.- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 2, 2017
The prime minister will then travel to the ethnic city of Bagan where he would visit the Ananda Temple and the Bagan Viewing Tower.
PM Modi meeting with Myanmar's State Counsellor and de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi is expected to cover a range of delegation level talks. He is also expected to raise the evacuation of the ethnic Rohingyas into neighbouring countries.
Meeting a valued friend. PM @narendramodi with the State Councillor Aung San Suu Kyi pic.twitter.com/TJfIahUvMk- Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) September 6, 2017
PM Modi is pushing India's "Act East" and "Neighbourhood First" policies for economic growth and stability in the region. The prime minister's visit to Myanmar comes amid a spike in ethnic violence with Rohingya Muslims in the Rakhine state.
PM Modi reached Nay Pyi Taw yesterday on the final leg of his two- nation visit after attending the BRICS Summit in China.
No more content