Narendra Modi Myanmar Visit LIVE: In Promise Of 'Act East', PM Begins Burma Visit

PM Narendra Modi leaves for a three-day Visit to Mayanmar on concluding BRICS Summit

Here are the live updates of PM Modi's visit to Myanmar:

After attending the two-day BRICS Summit in Xiamen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to Myanmar's capital Naypyidaw. The prime minister will meet Myanmar President Htin Kyaw on his three-day visit. According to officials, the two would discuss the issue of rising violence in Myanmar's western state of Rakhine. PM Modi would also push for greater progress on Indian infrastructure projects, officials added. Keeping his promise of an 'Act East' policy, PM Modi has begun his first bilateral visit to Myanmar to cement ties after pressure from China, which has strengthened its influence on the country. Foreign Ministry official Sripriya Ranganathan had said earlier that, the best way to reduce tension in Rakhine is through development efforts, such as the Kaladan transport project there. PM Modi will meet Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and visit the heritage city of Bagan and a Hindu temple. He will also talk up a trilateral highway project connecting India's northeast with Myanmar and Thailand.