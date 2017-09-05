Narendra Modi Myanmar Visit LIVE: In Promise Of 'Act East', PM Begins Burma Visit

PM Narendra Modi leaves for a three-day Visit to Mayanmar on concluding BRICS Summit

After attending the two-day BRICS Summit in Xiamen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to Myanmar's capital Naypyidaw. The prime minister will meet Myanmar President Htin Kyaw on his three-day visit. According to officials, the two would discuss the issue of rising violence in Myanmar's western state of Rakhine. PM Modi would also push for greater progress on Indian infrastructure projects, officials added.  Keeping his promise of an 'Act East' policy, PM Modi has begun his first bilateral visit to Myanmar to cement ties after pressure from China, which has strengthened its influence on the country. Foreign Ministry official Sripriya Ranganathan had said earlier that, the best way to reduce tension in Rakhine is through development efforts, such as the Kaladan transport project there. PM Modi will meet Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and visit the heritage city of Bagan and a Hindu temple. He will also talk up a trilateral highway project connecting India's northeast with Myanmar and Thailand.
 

Here are the live updates of PM Modi's visit to Myanmar:




Sep 05, 2017
12:40 (IST)
Sep 05, 2017
12:37 (IST)
PM Modi will also discuss a trilateral highway project connecting India's northeast with Myanmar and Thailand.
Sep 05, 2017
12:37 (IST)
In his three-day visit, PM Modi will meet Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and visit heritage city of Bagan along with a visit to a Hindu temple. 
Sep 05, 2017
12:35 (IST)
Sep 05, 2017
12:31 (IST)
PM Modi begins his first bilateral visit to Nay Pyi Taw (Myanmar)

Sep 05, 2017
12:29 (IST)
Since August 25 nearly 90,000 villagers have evacuated to Bangladesh after a military counter-offensive against insurgents killed at least 400 people. 
Sep 05, 2017
12:27 (IST)
According to Indian foreign ministry official Sripriya Ranganathan, the best way to reduce tension in Rakhine is through development efforts, such as the Kaladan transport project there. 
Sep 05, 2017
12:23 (IST)
India seeks to boost economic ties with the resource-rich Myanmar, with which it shares a 1,600-km (1,000-mile) border.
Sep 05, 2017
12:22 (IST)
PM Narendra Modi will discuss the rising violence in Myanmar's western Rakhine state and push for greater progress on long-running Indian infrastructure projects, officials said.
Sep 05, 2017
12:22 (IST)
As PM Modi concludes BRICS Summit in China, he leaves for the first bilateral visit to Myanmar. He will arrive at the capital city of Naypyidaw and meet President Htin Kyaw on a three-day visit.
