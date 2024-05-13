Lok Sabha Election 2024: Varanasi Welcomes PM With Drums, Conches And Roads Awash With Saffron

In Varanasi, cultural programmes were held on a hundred stages as PM Modi's convoy passed.

Varanasi turned out in its festive best as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a mega roadshow this evening in the constituency from where he is seeking a third term. The snaking lanes of the country's oldest city saw around a hundred stages built over a 6-km stretch. As his convoy rolled through the roads that turned a sea of saffron with millions of buntings and cutouts, cultural programmes were held on the stages and slogans in support of the VIP candidate rang out.

Thousands lined the road, carrying special drums in honour of the city's reigning deity and the Prime Minister. Many were seen dressed as Lord Shiva and Lord Krishna. The sound of conches, dhols and damrus filled the air.

PM Modi was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the journey that started from the celebrated Banaras Hindu University. It is expected to end later this evening at the Vishwanath temple, one of the holiest pilgrim centres in the country. PM Modi will also go to seek blessings from Baba Vishwanath, BJP sources said.

The route was marked with several stops at including Sant Ravidas Gate, Assi, Shivala, Sonarpura, Jangambadi and Godaulia.They are part of the 100 points at which people from different communities have gathered to welcome the Prime Minister.

In the evening, the BJP will be holding laser shows. The party had reached out to temples and religious leaders to canvass support for the Prime Minister.

Since Thursday evening, the BJP has been organising drone laser shows at the city's Dashashwamedh Ghat after the Ganga aarti in the evening. More than 1,000 drones are used to showcase the party's development work in Varanasi over the last 10 years.

The roadshow comes ahead of tomorrow's filing of nomination by PM Modi, who won from the constituency with a huge margin for the time in 2014. Twelve Chief Ministers of the BJP will be present in Varanasi for the event.

In 2019, PM Modi had scopped up a staggering 6.7 lakh votes, trouncing his closest competitor, Samajwadi Party's Shalini Yadav. who got 1.9 lakh votes.

This time, Varanasi will vote in the last phase of election on June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.