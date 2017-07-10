On Video: Lamborghini, 2 Other Cars In Deadly Noida Crash Leaves 1 Dead

A Swift Dzire trying to overtake a speeding Lamborghini led to a deadly accident on the Greater Noida Expressway this week that killed one man near Noida Sector 135 near the national capital, Delhi. The victim, a man in his late twenties, was driving a Maruti Eeco.The terrifying road accident on the expressway was captured on the expressway's CCTV cameras. According to the video footage, the Maruti Swift Dzire appeared to be overtaking the Lamborghini when it swerved to the left. It wasn't clear if the Dzire driver momentarily lost control.But it scraped the Lamborghini which tried to prevent a collision by deviating to its left lane.This is when the Maruti Eeco got disastrously involved in the accident. The vehicle crashed into the Lamborghini and rolled over into the forested area. It missed a motorcyclist, also travelling at a high speed in the left lane, by a few metres.According to reports, the driver of the Maruti Eeco was identified as a resident of Mandawali in east Delhi, Arshad Ahmed. He was taken to the hospital but did not make it. Doctors told the police he had died before reaching the hospital.The driver of the Swift Dzire was arrested but the police have not been able to trace the Lamborghini driver.Police officers say a large proportion of road accidents on the expressway take place due a lane indiscipline and over-speeding.