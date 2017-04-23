MCD Election 2017: Polling In 2 Wards Postponed After Death Of Candidates

Hours after polling began for the Municipal elections, elections to two wards in Delhi have been postponed due to the death of two candidates, an official said today.The two wards where the elections will be postponed include Maujpur in East Delhi and Sarai Pipal in North Delhi. Both candidates belonged to the Samajwadi Party."Elections to the two wards have been postponed. While polling in Maujpur will be held on May 14, in Sarai Pipal it will take place on May 21," a senior official of Delhi State Election Commission said.Delhi Samajwadi Party spokesperson R S Yadav said, "Both the candidates were aged between 40 to 45 years. While our Maujpur candidate was a woman who died a natural death, our Sarai Pipal candidate was a man who died from shock."Mr Yadav, said this setback will however, not affect the performance of the party in the high-stakes elections, for which the SP had fronted its big leaders as star campaigners. "We are hopeful of winning 15 out of the 28 seats," the SP leader said.Off the total 272 wards, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and the SDMC have 104 seats each while the EDMC has 64.(With inputs from PTI)