Fact-Check: Rahul Gandhi Didn't Say PM Modi Will Win 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

The clip suggesting Rahul Gandhi predicted PM's victory in the elections has been manipulated.

A 56-second clip featuring Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing a pre-election rally before the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 20 is being widely circulated on social media. In the viral clip, Mr Gandhi was heard saying that "when the election results are announced on June 4, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue to hold office as the Prime Minister of India."

"Today's breaking news: Congress' prominent leader Rahul Gandhi has made a significant prediction in a packed gathering about the upcoming June 4… You can listen to it yourself. If they come, it will be Modi," read the caption in Hindi.

FACT CHECK

NewsMobile fact check reveals that the viral video clip is digitally altered.

After carefully analysing the viral clip, the NM team found discrepancies in the video such as unmatched lip sync, lack of continuity and unusual pauses in Rahul Gandhi's speech.

Searching further, we found the original video uploaded on the official YouTube channel of the Indian National Congress (INC), dated May 10, 2024. It is from Kanpur INDIA bloc joint election rallies of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Kannauj and Kanpur held on May 10 before the fourth phase on May 13 around Kanpur-Bundelkhand region.

The original version of the viral clip can be seen at the timestamp 01.00 in the video where Rahul Gandhi says: "Let me tell you something that mainstream media will never tell you. Narendra Modi will not sustain his position as the Prime Minister of India on June 4, 2024. Keep this in writing."He says: "Narendra Modi ji will not be elected as the Prime Minister."

We found a comparison video tweeted on the official X handle of the Congress party, dated May 15, 2024, suggesting a comparative analysis between the manipulated video and original one.

The captain along with the tweet reads: "The sinking BJP and Narendra Modi's fake news factory now have to rely only on fake videos. As per his habit, he edited Rahul Gandhi's speech and made a fake video and was then caught red-handed. You can see it yourself."

Furthermore, Rahul Gandhi's speech at the Kanpur rally was extensively covered by various media outlets such as the Times of India, Mojo Story, and The Indian Express. You can find Gandhi speaking at the timestamp 45:50 mins followed by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Hence, it's apparent that the viral clip suggesting Rahul Gandhi predicted PM Narendra Modi's victory in the 2024 elections has been digitally manipulated.

