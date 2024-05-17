'Some Have Booked Foreign Trips': PM Modi's Dig At Congress, Samajwadi Party

"Dreams of Congress and Samajwadi Party got shattered and now they are making plans for post-June 4."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking a sharp dig at the Congress and Samajwadi Party and at their leaders Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav said that he is been informed by someone that their tickets for a foreign trip post-elections has been booked.

While taking a jibe at both leaders without taking their names PM said "'Panje aur cycle ke sapne toot gaye, khatakhat khatakhat; ab 4 june ke baad ki planning ho rahi hai ki haar ka thikra kispe phodaa jaaye, khatakhat khatakhat; mujhe to koi bataa rha tha ki videsh yatra ka ticket bhi book ho gya hai, khatakhat khatakhat'...(Dreams of Congress and Samajwadi Party got shattered and now they are making plans for post-June 4 and who is to be blamed for the defeat. I have been informed by someone that their tickets for a foreign trip have been booked)," said PM Modi.

"In UP, Congress has no existence and the whole of the Congress is engaged in safeguarding the respect of a family. But still, the partnership of two boys gets launched every election because compatibility of both SP and Congress matches each other as both are dedicated to family, both are in politics for corruption, both can do anything to please their vote bank, both promote criminals and mafias, and both SP and Congress are equally sympathetic to the terrorists," he added.

Further attacking Akhilesh Yadav for his recent visit to the ancestral house of deceased mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in Mohammadabad town of Ghazipur PM said, "SP's love for mafias hasn't ended yet, their party chief is reading 'fatiah' on the grave of the mafia... Pakistan used to attack our country, Congress used to give them a clean chit and they have weaved a false narrative of 'Saffron Terrorism'. And if UP SP government is giving hospitality to rioters and they use to take helicopters to visit CM."

BJP has fielded sitting MP Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti from Fatehpur Lok Sabha seat which is scheduled to undergo polls on May 25 in the fifth phase of polling.

Niranjan Jyoti of the BJP won the Fatehpur constituency in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, securing 566040. BSP's Sukhdev Prasad Verma secured 367835 votes.

