Rebel Samajwadi Party MLA's Praise For PM Modi After Meeting Amit Shah

Heaping praise on Prime Minister and Home Minister for the development of the nation, former Samajwadi Party chief whip Manoj Pandey has said, "No problem in saying that India needs the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah."

Mr Pandey, the MLA from Raebareli district's Unchahar constituency, said this after Mr Shah visited his home on Sunday and held a closed-door meeting. Mr Shah was accompanied by Dinesh Pratap Singh, the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Raebareli.

"I express my gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for coming here to meet us. They (PM Modi and Amit Shah) have done several works for the development of the nation. I thank him (Amit Shah) for his visit. From 1950 till now, who has done the work of taking India to new heights? When an epidemic like Corona came, big countries of the world surrendered but the Prime Minister and Home Minister of India stood with the people. We are proud of the fact that India not only made the vaccine for itself but also delivered it to the world," Mr Pandey said.

Further, Mr Pandey emphasized that the BJP government has worked to strengthen the farmers through Kisan Samman Nidhi.

"15 years ago, India was struggling with internal problems and border problems. The countries that used to think attacking us are now sitting in fear of us, so what can be a greater matter of self-respect for the people of the country than this? There is no problem in saying that today India needs Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Only PM Modi dares to say that 135 crore people are his family," he added.

It may be recalled that in February this year, Manoj Pandey had cross-voted in favour of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections after resigning from the post of chief whip of the Samajwadi Party.

Notably, the Congress has fielded Rahul Gandhi from the party's traditional seat, Raebareli, its lone stronghold left in UP. The incumbent MP, Sonia Gandhi has left the seat and chosen to enter the parliament as a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan.

Polling in Raebareli is scheduled on May 20 in the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

