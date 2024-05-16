'Samajwadi Party, Congress Trying Out 'Trinamool Politics' In UP': PM

The PM was addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Samajwadi Party and the Congress are trying out "Trinamool politics" in Uttar Pradesh, terming it the politics of appeasement and harassment of Dalits and women.

Attacking the INDIA bloc partners at an election rally in Bhadohi, where the opposition has fielded a Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate, PM Modi said they were conducting a trial of West Bengal's "TMC politics" in Uttar Pradesh.

"It is difficult for the Samajwadi Party and Congress to even save their deposit, so they are doing a political experiment in Bhadohi," he said.

"Trinamool Congress politics means the murder of Hindus, harassment of Dalits and adivasis, and atrocities on women. So many BJP leaders were killed there and Trinamool MLAs say that they will kill Hindus by drowning them in the river Ganga," PM Modi said.

"You know the kind of politics the TMC does in West Bengal," the Prime Minister said.

The PM said the party's politics included a "poisonous arrow of appeasement", calling Ram temple "impure", banning Ramnavami celebrations, sheltering Bangladeshi intruders and "vote jihad" - a term used by a Samajwadi Party candidate.

Under the previous Samajwadi Party government in the state, terrorists got special treatment and the government was kind towards the Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)