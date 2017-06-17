LIVE: PM Modi To Launch Kochi Metro, President To Inaugurate Line On Bengaluru Metro Today

Here are the live updates from the inauguration of the Kochi Metro:



10:56 (IST)

#KochiMetro is the fastest commissioned metro in the country, which is incredible considering the high traffic density in the State. - CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) June 17, 2017 10:54 (IST) The construction of the Kochi Metro began in 2013 and was tasked to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. The DMRC which was once headed by Mr E Sreedharan, who also acted as an advisor in the new project. According to the Kochi Metro website, the project cost an estimated Rs 5,180 crore. The fare will vary from a minimum of Rs 15 to a maximum of Rs 30. 10:52 (IST) Taking a step forward, the Kochi Metro Rail Corporation has decided to employ transgender people at stations.



With Women, Kudambahree workers and #transgenders in its workforce, #KochiMetro raised the standards for social inclusion and fairness. - CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) June 17, 2017 Taking a step forward, the Kochi Metro Rail Corporation has decided to employ transgender people at stations. 10:51 (IST) Each station of the Kochi Metro will showcase a theme, such as maritime history, western ghats as well as the local history of the city, among others. Each station will also have solar panels, which will focus on producing 35 per cent of the total power usage. 10:50 (IST) The Kochi Metro will be the first in India to use Communication Based Train Control technology to maximise frequencies and minimise errors. 10:40 (IST) The metro will reduce travel time considerably. By road, it takes around 45 minutes to travel from Aluva to Palarivattom. The Metro will reduce the travel time to just 23 minutes. 10:39 (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other dignitaries, will take a ride on the Kochi Metro - from the station of Palarivattom to Pathadippalam. With 11 stations covering nearly 13 km - from Palarivattom to Aluva - this is the longest first phase of a metro to be inaugurated.

10:37 (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase - 13.2 km of the total 25 km stretch - of the Kochi metro today around 10.30 am.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase - 13.2 km of the total 25 km stretch - of the Kochi metro today around 10.30 am. 10:28 (IST) The Kochi Metro will be formally inaugurated today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will also take a ride on the newly constructed rapid transport around 10.30 am. He will be joined by other dignitaries including Kerala Governor P Sathasivam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu as well as E Sreedharan, popularly known as India's 'Metro Man'.



Kochi will get its first metro line today, while Bengaluru will add a line to the existing Namma Metro under Phase 1 of the mega project. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially launch the Kochi Metro at around 10:30 am today, while President Pranab Mukherjee is scheduled to inaugurate the new line of the Bengaluru Metro at around 7:30 pm. PM Modi will also take a ride on the Kochi Metro. He will be joined by other dignitaries including Kerala Governor P Sathasivam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu as well as E Sreedharan, popularly known as India's 'Metro Man'.