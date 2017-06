The construction for the Kochi Metro started in 2012.

Kochi: The Kochi Metro will be formally inaugurated today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will also undertake a ride on the newly constructed rapid transport around 10.30 am. He will be joined by other dignitaries including Kerala Governor P Sathasivam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu as well as E Sreedharan, popularly known as India's 'Metro Man'. Mr Sreedharan's name was not initially on the list of people who would share the dais with PM Modi, which many described as him being sidelined. However, the Prime Minister's Office later clarified that Mr Sreedharan will take part in the inauguration ceremony.