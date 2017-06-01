Kareena Kapoor Khan And Taimur Are Special Guests At Tusshar Kapoor's Son's First Birthday Party

Kareena and Taimur were colour coordinated in blue. Kareena was photographed while getting off her car and making her way inside the building. Before that, Kareena also waved to the photographer

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Tusshar's son Laksshya turns one today
  2. Kareena and Taimur were color coordinated at the party
  3. The party was also attended by Tabu and Aftab Shivdasani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and baby Taimur were special guests at actor Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya's first birthday party. Five-month-old Taimur was safely perched on to her mother's arms while the paparazzi got a glimpse of the duo. Kareena and Taimur were colour coordinated in blue. Kareena was photographed while getting off her car and making her way inside the building. Before that, Kareena also waved to the photographers. She was comfortably dressed in a cotton shirt and black pants, paired with brown heels. Little Taimur looked adorable in shirt and denims. Laksshya was born to Tusshar via surrogacy last year and turned one on Thursday. Kareena and Saif married in 2012 and welcomed their first son, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, in December last year.
 
Laksshya's birthday party, which was supposedly an intimate gathering, has also been attended by actress Tabu, Aftab Shivdasani and his wife Nin Dusanj.
 
Here is the birthday boy with Tusshar:
 
Kareena and Saif have shielded Taimur from the media glare as much as possible but several photographs, which fans claim are of Taimur, have gone viral on social media so far. However in Mumbai, Kareena is often out on drives with baby Taimur.
 
In March, the Internet went into a meltdown over a photograph of Kareena kissing Taimur.
 
 

Earlier in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Tusshar had shared a rough plan for Laksshya's first birthday. "I would like to keep it a secret. It'll be a close-knit group of people, who have got to know him, dropping by to wish him. I also want my family to share the moment with me so I have asked dad, mum, Ekta and my cousins to save the date," Tusshar had said.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently undergoing rigorous work out sessions to lose the post pregnancy weight. She will soon resume shooting for Veere Di Wedding. Tusshar Kapoor will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again.
 

