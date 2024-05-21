1 Dead In Clash Between Workers Of BJP, Lalu Yadav's Party, Internet Shut

Police held a flag march in Chapra today after a firing incident at a polling booth

One person was killed and two others were injured after a clash erupted between workers of BJP and Rashtriya Janata Dal in Bihar's Chapra on Tuesday, a day after the fifth phase of polling.

Saran District Magistrate Aman Samir said that tension erupted yesterday after a candidate came near a polling station and a fight broke out on Tuesday morning between supporters of two groups. Two persons have been arrested in the case.

"Some tensions erupted yesterday between two parties after a candidate came near polling station 318-319. After the tension, our patrolling team was deputed. This morning a scuffle broke out between the supporters of both groups (BJP and RJD) and one of them opened fire. One person died and the two were injured," Aman Samir told news agency ANI.

The police also carried out a flag march appealing to people to maintain their calm.

The district administration has also ordered internet shutdown for two days as a precautionary measure.

Aman Samir said sufficient police deployment has been made and officers are also patrolling, adding that the situation is currently "under control."

"The accused are being identified and action will be taken against them. We appeal to everyone to maintain peace. Two people have been arrested...We are patrolling continuously and sufficient deployment has been made. The situation is under control," DM Aman Samir said.

"For precaution, we sought permission for a two-day internet shutdown. We have received the permission from the headquarters," he added.

Saran Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Mangla said one of the two injured persons is "safe" and the body of the dead has been sent for post-mortem. He said action will be taken against those behind the incident.

"Yesterday, a disturbance happened outside booth number 318-319 in Chapra. Today, some anti-social elements opened fire at three people. One of them is dead, the other has been admitted to the hospital for treatment, while the third person is safe. The body has been sent for post-mortem," the Saran SP said.

"Flag march is being held by the police. An order has been given to suspend the internet. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace. Action will be taken against the accused," he added.

Saran, Muzaffarpur, Hajipur, Sitamarhi and Madhubani Lok Sabha went for polling during the fifth phase on Monday.

BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy and RJD's Rohini Acharya are pitted against each other in the Saran Lok Sabha constituency.

Rudy, the incumbent MP from the seat, won it in 2014 and 2019.

Polling for 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar is being held in seven phases. Votes will be counted on June 4.

