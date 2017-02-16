Hours After Major Satish Dahiya's Death in Kashmir, Wife Got His Anniversary Gift

For their third wedding anniversary, Major Satish Dahiya had sent his wife Sujata gifts. A cake and candles, flowers, which reached her after he died fighting terrorists in Handwara, Jammu and Kashmir, many miles away from home in Haryana's Baniwadi village.
Highlights
The body of the 31-year-old Army Major, who died on Tuesday, was brought back to his village today. His two year old daughter Priyasha lit the funeral pyre with her uncles.
They would've celebrated three years of marriage tomorrow and Sujata Dahiya, 27, held the gifts her husband sent close as she told NDTV, "It reached me after he died. He left a greeting for me which read, 'I love you Poocha, you are my inspiration', Satish." The parcel arrived a few hours after the news of death did.
Fighting back tears Sujata Dahiya said she is immensely proud of her husband.
Hundreds gathered for Major Dahiya's final farewell. More than 800 people had reached the cremation ground even before the body reached and more people poured in later to pay tribute. Major Dahiya's father struggled to get through the crowds to see his only child one last time. When he did, he wept.
Rajesh Dahiya, the Major's cousin, broke down repeatedly as he described him as an intelligent and courageous man. He would say, said Rajesh, "'Main bohut geedar ko maarta hoon vahaan (I kill many jackals there...) When I am back people will say that I am your brother with immense pride.' I am proud of my brother, proud of his martyrdom."
More tributes poured in on social media. Ankit Swami said this in a post on Facebook, "We are safe because you gave up your life. Sir you are the real hero, we just tremble from the name of death you just gave it to protect the nation. May God give peace to your soul and strength to the family to overcome this great debacle." Damota Prabhav on Facebook uploaded this picture with the caption 'Massive salute My big brother major Satish Dahiya....we r proud of u....RIP'.
On Twitter too tributes poured:
#COAS paid homage and laid wreath on the mortal remains of Maj Satish Dahiya who attained martyrdom in J&K -Was serving with 30 RR (Mahar) pic.twitter.com/d3MyAcUyfh- Lt Gen Gyan Bhushan (@bhushan_gyan) February 16, 2017
I salute Major Satish Dahiya who laid down his life while fighting militants in J&K. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.- Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) February 15, 2017
On Tuesday, there were two encounters in Kashmir's Handwara and Bandipora barely 12 hours apart. Three other soldiers, Rifleman Ravi Kumar, Paratrooper Dharmender Kumar and Gunner Astosh Kumar, also lost their lives. Altogether, four terrorists had died in these encounters.
RIP Maj SatishDahiya & 3 of our jawans who laid down their lives in J&K yday fighting terrorists.Humble tributes & Condolences to the family pic.twitter.com/j9ZrhAWEIG- Deepender S Hooda (@DeependerSHooda) February 15, 2017
Major Dahiya led the operation in Handwara which eventually led to the death of three terrorists holed up in a residential house.