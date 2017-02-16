Hours After Major Satish Dahiya's Death in Kashmir, Wife Got His Anniversary Gift

Army Major Sagtish Dahiya lost his life in an encounter with terrorists in Kashmir's Handwara.

Highlights Major Satish Dahiya died in encounter with terrorists in Handwara Would've celebrated 3rd anniversary with wife Sujata, 27, on Friday News of his death reached hours before gifts, hundreds attended funeral

Major Satish Dahiya's wife is grief-stricken but immensely proud of her husband.

#COAS paid homage and laid wreath on the mortal remains of Maj Satish Dahiya who attained martyrdom in J&K -Was serving with 30 RR (Mahar) pic.twitter.com/d3MyAcUyfh - Lt Gen Gyan Bhushan (@bhushan_gyan) February 16, 2017

I salute Major Satish Dahiya who laid down his life while fighting militants in J&K. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. - Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) February 15, 2017

RIP Maj SatishDahiya & 3 of our jawans who laid down their lives in J&K yday fighting terrorists.Humble tributes & Condolences to the family pic.twitter.com/j9ZrhAWEIG - Deepender S Hooda (@DeependerSHooda) February 15, 2017