Video: Man Alleged To Have Helped Terrorists In J&K Jumps Into River, Drowns

A man who gave food and shelter to terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district drowned after he jumped into a river while escaping from the security forces.

A video taken from a higher ground shows the man, Imitiaz Ahmad Magray, 23, suddenly jumping into the rocky river after scanning the forested area briefly.

Magray was picked up by the police on Saturday, sources said. During questioning, he told the police that he gave food and logistics to terrorists hiding in the forest in Kulgam's Tangmarg, sources said.

The accused agreed to lead the security forces to the terrorists' hideout, sources said.

On Sunday morning, while leading a joint team of the police and the army to raid the hideout, Magray in a bid to flee jumped into the Veshaw River, sources said.

The moment of his escape was also captured on camera. There was no one near him when he decided to bolt.

The video showed the man trying to swim, but the strong current carried him away and he drowned. The entire sequence of events was captured on camera.

The security forces have condemned those who are spreading misinformation about the incident, sources said. The security forces should not be wrongly blamed for the man's unfortunate death, sources said.

Earlier on Sunday, Peoples Democratic Party leader and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti alleged a conspiracy in the death of Imtiyaz Ahmad Magray.

"Yet another body has been recovered from a river in Kulgam raising serious allegations of foul play. Local residents allege that Imtiyaz Magray was picked up by the army two days ago and now mysteriously his body has surfaced in the river," Ms Mufti said in a post on X.

This was not the first time a local resident was caught giving food and logistics to terrorists with cross-border linkages.